Spears disputes Federline's claims in latest memoir release

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Kevin Federline has made more allegations against his ex-wife, pop star Britney Spears.

In his explosive new book, You Thought You Knew, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 and shares two adult sons with the “Baby One More Time” singer, says that Spears unexpectedly showed up at a party after the release of his album in 2006.

She told him that she would stay home and take care of their young sons, Federline alleges. Instead, he claims she did cocaine with an actress friend.

Article continues after advertisement

“I had seen it before, her drinking and breastfeeding,” Federline writes in his memoir, out Oct. 21, “and it was really upsetting because of the danger to the kids. She could have pumped milk for Jayden so her mom had that ready.”

An argument began when he asked her not to go home and feed the children, he claims.

As he writes it, Spears then threw a drink in his face.

For Federline, the alleged incident was “the proverbial final straw,” adding, “Her reaction. That’s what ended us.”

Get your daily dose of entertainment news, celebrity updates, and what to watch with our EW Dispatch newsletter.

Spears’ ex also alleges that the “Piece of Me” singer drank while she was both on medication and pregnant.

“That mix was… dangerous. F—ed up, honestly,” Federline wrote. “You’re not supposed to drink when you’re on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication.”

Entertainment Weekly reached out to reps for Spears but did not immediately hear back.

Spears has spoken out against the many things that Federline wrote about her in his book, beginning with a statement her rep gave to PEOPLE before the release: “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”

The singer has had a publicly strained relationship with her sons, following her split with Federline, a messy custody battle, and her conservatorship, which began in February 2008 and ended in November 2021.

On Oct. 15, she wrote in a statement on X that she has a “complex” relationship with her sons and has only seen one for 45 minutes and the other four times in the past five years.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.