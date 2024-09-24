Social media is off limits in my house: Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet says she felt "connected" to pioneering war photographer Lee Miller in the film Lee. (AP PHOTO)

British actress Kate Winslet says she doesn’t see the point of joining social media and admitted it’s “off-limits” in her house.

The Titanic star, 48, has no plans to join sites such as Instagram or X as she sees them as a “distraction”, insisting they are “off-limits” in her house.

Asked if she sees herself joining any of the apps, the mother-of-three – who has Mia, 24, and Joe, 21, from previous marriages, and Bear, 11, with husband Edward Abel Smith – told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t think so. Isn’t it just a distraction? How can I honestly look at my children and say, ‘I’m not sure it’s a good idea if I had it myself.'”

Asked if it’s “off-limits” in her household, she said: “Yes, it is.”

Winslet’s stance on social media comes after she recently declared she no longer cares about stripping off for roles.

The star has developed a more carefree attitude to her body since playing pioneering war photographer Lee Miller in the film Lee.

“In many ways I felt more similar to her than almost any character I’ve played before,” she told Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“There’s so much of how she lived her life that I profoundly connected with, but was also inspired by. Everything was on her own terms. Even how she celebrated her physical self.”

Winslet, who recently spoke about how she ignored a crew member’s suggestion to sit up in order to disguise her belly rolls, added: “Stupid things you might consider as a woman – well, playing Lee made me think, I don’t give a f*** about any of that.

“I don’t care. I would take all my clothes off in front of you right now. I just don’t believe in hiding the truth, actually.”