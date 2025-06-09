Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor to lead Rahi Anil Barve’s Pahadpangira, filming to commence mid-2026

Bollywood Hungama

October 15, 2025 10:56 am

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Shraddha Kapoor is on board for director Rahi Anil Barve’s upcoming film Pahadpangira.

Putting to rest earlier speculations about her exit, the actor is not only slated to headline the dark fantasy project but also plans to contribute in a creative role alongside her acting duties.

A report by Mid-Day indicates that Kapoor is captivated by the story’s originality and is actively offering creative input, with the possibility of serving as a creative producer for the film.

Reportedly, the shoot for Pahadpangira is expected to kick off in mid-2026, following Barve’s work on his Netflix series ‘Rakt Bramhand’. Kapoor will begin filming after she wraps up Laxman Utekar’s project later this year.

The scheduling highlights Shraddha’s growing involvement in projects that push genre boundaries, and her commitment signals belief in the film’s potential to evolve into a franchise.​

Pahadpangira is described as a dark fantasy rooted in myth and folklore, tackling themes of feminism within the historical context of the Sati practice.

It is speculated that Barve initially conceptualized Pahadpangira as part of the Tumbbad universe but later reimagined it as a standalone feature after parting ways with producer Sohum Shah. Meanwhile, Ektaa R Kapoor has been associated with the project as producer.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor recently made headlines for announcing the animated theatrical film Chhoti Stree at the trailer launch event for Thamma.

Sharing her excitement, Kapoor said, “Guys, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is coming out with Chhoti Stree as an animated film! It’ll be released in theatres.

It’ll be a dhamaal film for kids, families, basically, for everyone.” She further expressed, “It’s a really exciting time for India. It really feels amazing to be a part of this universe”.

