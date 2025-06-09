See Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Slipknot's Sid Wilson

Source: Entertainment Weekly

MoA new rock and roll dynasty is born.

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, is now engaged to Slipknot turntablist and keyboard player Sid Wilson. The TV personality shared a video to her Instagram on Sunday of Wilson popping the question backstage at her father’s final show with his pioneering heavy metal band, Black Sabbath.

“We’ve got to be quiet, hold on,” commanded Kelly’s mother, the music manager and TV host Sharon Osbourne. A gaggle of friends, family, and crew swarm the cramped backroom at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, but Wilson only had eyes for his longtime partner and the mother of their son, Sidney.

“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Wilson began.

In typically brash, irreverent Ozzy manner, the famed frontman jokingly interrupted.

“F— off, you’re not marrying my daughter,” Ozzy said.

“Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life with you,” Wilson persevered and dropped to one knee. “So in front of your family and all our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

The room broke out into uproarious applause and a smattering of “oohs” and “ahs.” Kelly accepted, wrapping Wilson in a tight embrace before their adoring extended family.

Saturday was already a big day for the Osbournes, who showed out at Villa Park to support Ozzy in his final turn leading the band that spawned head-banging hits like “Paranoid” and “War Pigs.” Ozzy’d anchored the band as lead singer since its formation in 1968 in Birmingham, which made Sunday’s swan song a homecoming.

Jason Momoa served as host of the 10+ hr megashow, which acted as a tribute to Black Sabbath and Ozzy and featured iconic acts that took inspiration from the band, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, who penned an exuberant tribute to Ozzy in his own Instagram post, saying he “wept silently as my heroes fell on their wizardly, mythic sword to bid us farewell.”

Kelly acknowledged the overstuffed events of the day by captioning her engagement post, “Oh and this happened yesterday!”

Though Kelly and Wilson first met in 1999 when Slipknot joined Ozzfest, the touring festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon, the pair wouldn’t couple up for over two decades. Kelly announced their romance with a heartfelt Valentine’s Day post in 2022, in which she wrote, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” and called Wilson, “my best friend” and “my soulmate.”

Just three months later, Kelly made an even bigger announcement: “I am going to be a Mumma.” The couple’s son, Sidney, was born later that year, joining brother Jack’s four kids as the latest grandkid of the Osbourne clan.

