Source: Enews

Amid jury deliberations for the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, the group informed Judge Arun Subramanian that Juror No. 25 has become a cause for concern.

The jury for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial is having difficulties.

As the court continues jury deliberations for the rap mogul’s case—in which he pled not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution—the jury has informed Judge Arun Subramanian of a problem concerning Juror No. 25.

About two hours into deliberations, the jury gave the judge a note June 30 expressing concern about Juror No. 25—a 51-year-old Manhattan resident with a PhD in molecular biology and neuroscience—saying that he “does not follow” the judge’s instructions, according to NBC News.

Since no additional details were given, Subramanian asked for additional information on whether the juror was unclear on the instructions provided or was plainly unwilling to follow them, per NBC News.

Earlier in the day, Subramanian kicked off jury deliberations telling the group, “Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your service and how hard you have worked for the past two months.”

