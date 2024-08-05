Sana Makbul walks away with the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Despite being considered one of the most ‘selfish’ contestants of the Bigg Boss OTT 3, actress Sana Makbul, best known for her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon as Lavanya, walked away with the trophy after being announced as the winner by host Anil Kapoor. For the unversed, the digital reality show came to an end on August 2, Friday evening amid much fanfare. Along with Sana, rapper and co-contestant Naezy was declared the show’s runner-up.

Bigg Boss OTT 3, which kicked off a couple of months ago, featured several influences, some television stars, and a few other known names from different walks of life. After the exit of the controversial Armaan Malik as well as the YouTuber Lovekesh Kataria, the show found its top five finalists in Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, rapper Naezy, Sai Ketan Rao, and Ranvir Shorey. While shockingly the Maliks got evicted from the game despite creating stirs outside the house for their polygamous marriage, Sai Ketan Rao, who is a renowned celebrity in the television industry also had to bid adieu to the show after Kritika. Followed by the eviction of the two, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, who too made news, was the last three to be eliminated, leaving the choice between rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh and Sana Makbul. As the audience waited with bated breath, with the clock all about to strike midnight, host Anil Kapoor announced Sana as the winner leaving the audience enthralled.

Speaking of the grand finale, the event became a starry affair with Stree 2 actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao joining the finale contestants before their eviction to encourage them and promote their upcoming release. Almost all participants were an integral part of the grand finale event like Vadapav girl Chandrika Dixit, influencer Vishal Panday, the Maliks i.e. Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal and Kritika Malik, astrologer Munisha Khatwani, influence Sana Sultan, social media star Shivani Kumari, among several others.