Roger Waters busy on new album, says Pink Floyd reunion 'not in me'

[Source: Reuters]

Roger Waters has dismissed the idea of Pink Floyd reuniting on stage again, saying he is “busy doing other things” including working on a new album and writing a memoir.

In an interview with Reuters, the guitarist and singer-songwriter said he loved his time in the rock group he co-founded in 1965 but had no plans to perform again with his two former surviving bandmates, drummer Nick Mason and guitarist David Gilmour.

Waters, the creative force behind albums like “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall”, left Pink Floyd in 1985 following personal and creative differences.

He was embroiled in legal wrangles over use of the group’s name as his former bandmates continued without him.

He and Gilmour have been at odds for years in one of rock’s most famous feuds, clashing more recently on social media over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Asked if the three might ever perform together again, Waters said: “No, whatever for?”

He said the idea of a reunion was like a nostalgic need in some people but added “it’s not in me”.

Pink Floyd last performed together at the Live 8 charity concert in London in 2005, when Waters joined Mason, with whom he is friendly, Gilmour and keyboardist Richard Wright on stage.

“We did it. And I don’t regret it because Rick (Wright) was still alive, and I’m so glad that we had the opportunity to at least do three or four numbers,” Waters said.