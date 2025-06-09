Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Studying French at Age 3

[Source:ENews

In Rihanna’s recent road trip photos with her and A$AP Rocky’s sons RZA and Riot, she subtly revealed that her oldest is learning French.

Rihanna’s son has got French on the brain.

The pregnant singer, who shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 23 months, with rapper A$AP Rocky, recently shared snaps from a family road trip that revealed RZA is working on learning a new language.

In the series of three photos, both boys were pictured sitting in car seats in the back seat. And while Riot could be seen relaxing with his pacifier, RZA’s face was covered by a large French workbook.

Rihanna, 37, quipped in the caption, “they so over me on this lil road trip,”

Meanwhile, the “Purple Swag” artist poked fun at his son’s road trip activity of choice, commenting on the July 3 Instagram post, “RZA man learning French” with three crying-laughing emojis.

The French on the front cover translates to “my vacation workbook,” and RZA seems to be an advanced learner, as the book noted it was for kids ages 5 and 6.

