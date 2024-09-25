Rhea Singha wins Miss India 2024

[Source: Abp Live]

Rhea Singha, who is also an actress and an undergraduate student of performing arts, has a versatile background beyond being a pageant holder.

Alongside her academic pursuits, she is a budding fashion designer, known for blending cultural and modern elements in her creations. Her passion for fashion and the arts has been a driving force in her journey, bringing her to this significant achievement.

After winning the title, Rhea expressed her happiness in an interview, acknowledging the hard work and dedication it took to reach this point. “Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners,” she told ANI.

Following the event, the Instagram page of Miss Universe India celebrated Singha’s victory by sharing the special moment with a fitting musical backdrop. The post was set to Coldplay’s iconic track “My Universe,” perfectly timed with the buzz surrounding the British rock band. Coldplay had been one of the top internet trends in India over the weekend as tickets for their upcoming concerts in the country went on sale.