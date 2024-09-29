Rebel Wilson and Ramona Singer get married

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson had planned to marry in 2025 but pushed their plans forward. (AP PHOTO)

Rebel Wilson has got married.

The Australian actor tied the knot with partner Ramona Agruma in Sardinia, Italy, on Saturday after two years together, sources confirmed to People magazine.

It had been reported earlier in September that although the couple – who are parents to two-year-old daughter Royce – had planned to marry in 2025, they had pushed their plans forward and were looking forward to a “very elegant” ceremony in Europe.

A source told the Daily Mail website: “Rebel doesn’t want to wait any longer, she is happy to marry this month because she is very much in love with Ramona and wants to be wed.

“It will be a small ceremony with close friends and family, and also very elegant.”

The 44-year-old actor went public with her romance with Ramona in June 2022, sharing a selfie of them together on Instagram.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess [heart and rainbow emojis] #loveislove,” she captioned the post.

And it seems Italy is special to the pair as it is the country where they took their first public holiday as a couple.

Just days after confirming their relationship,the Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of them holding hands in Porto Cervo, with her post captioned: “Ciao Bellas.”

The Senior Year actor also used Instagram to announce she and Ramona had were engaged in 2023 when she posted two photos of herself and her girlfriend wearing matching pink tops at Disneyland.

She captioned the images: “We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

A source subsequently told Us Weekly: “Rebel’s closest friends couldn’t be more thrilled for her engagement to Ramona.

“They know that her and Ramona make an amazing couple together and are so happy they found each other.

“They feel like this is her real fairytale come true and she deserves all of it and more.

“Rebel has a huge heart and she’s one of the most genuine people you’d ever meet.

“They are all celebrating her engagement and are ecstatic for her next chapter.”