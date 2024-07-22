Ranbir Kapoor Reflects on Cheating Allegations and Breakups

[Source: The Indian Express]

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will speak about his relationship with his father, the late Rishi Kapoor; his wife, Alia Bhatt; and their daughter, Raha, in an upcoming episode of entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s People by WTF podcast. A trailer for the episode was unveiled on Saturday evening and featured Ranbir and Nikhil sitting across from each other and having a conversation about a host of subjects. The teaser also offered brief snippets of his comments about certain unfavorable tags that he has lived with for a large part of his life.

Ranbir, whose equation with his dad has been widely documented, said that he never dared to disagree with him. Ranbir admitted that he doesn’t express himself, nor does he cry easily.

Ranbir also addressed his dating life, and without taking any names, spoke about the tags that were given to him after his two most public relationships fell apart. Ranbir most famously dated actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, and was criticized in public after an episode of Koffee with Karan in which Deepika made certain remarks about him, and during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, when he was visibly at odds with Katrina.

Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt and has received criticism from certain sections of the internet for his perceived demeanor around her. This led to him addressing complaints about being a ‘red flag’. They worked together in the film Brahmastra, and are slated to work together again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.