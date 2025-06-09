Push for action on stalled local screen quotas

The government is being warned that delays on content laws are putting local film and TV at risk. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi]

An independent MP is launching a push to get Australian screen content quotas back on the federal government’s agenda.

Laws to set minimum spending on Australian content for streamers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ were promised as part of the national cultural policy in early 2023.

The local film and television industry has been campaigning for streamers to reinvest a minimum of 20 per cent of local revenue in Australian productions.

The government had missed several of its own deadlines to implement these rules, and no reason had been given for the delays, teal independent Zali Steggall said.

“We’re at a loss, the government is staying very silent on this, they’re not very responsive,” she said.

“The streamers pull a huge amount of revenue from Australian households and do not contribute much in tax, so we need them to contribute back in commissions for Australian stories,” she said.

Ms Steggall launched a petition calling for quotas a month ago, which has garnered almost 10,000 signatures.

In Question Time on Thursday, the Communications Minister Anika Wells said the government was continuing to work on the content rules.

One sticking point for the legislation could be the Australia-US free trade agreement, which has been a longstanding issue for the local content rules.

Another spanner in the works is likely US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on overseas-produced films.

In September, Mr Trump confirmed 100 per cent tariffs on foreign films in the US – and it appears the tariffs could affect global streaming productions with elements made in Australia.

The government says it continues to monitor the situation and any impacts it might have locally.

“Nobody should be under any doubt that we will be standing up unequivocally for the rights of the Australian screen industry,” Arts Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

Ms Steggall argued the government was being cautious about its trade relations with the US while the local screen industry was at risk.

She also pointed out that streaming services use the publicly owned National Broadband Network to deliver their programs, which take up a large amount of bandwidth.

