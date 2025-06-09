Prince Harry, Meghan and Netflix extend partnership for streaming programs

[Source: AP]

Prince Harry and Meghan have extended their partnership with Netflix and their media company, Archewell Productions, with a multiyear, first-look deal, the couple announced Monday.

Archewell began collaborating with the streaming giant in 2020 and have produced a handful of documentary content, including the popular “Harry & Meghan.” The Duchess of Sussex also developed a lifestyle brand, As Ever, in partnership with Netflix.

The collaboration has also produced the documentary series’ “Polo,” “Heart of Invictus” and “Live to Lead.”

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” Meghan said in a statement.

The couple and Netflix also announced upcoming collaborations, including a second season of, “With Love, Meghan,” a lifestyle and cooking show starring the duchess. The show will also receive a special holiday episode in December.

The show is Netflix’s most-watched culinary show since its March release, according to the company. It ranked low compared to other releases in the first half of this year, with 5.3 million views, according to Netflix’s semiannual report.

