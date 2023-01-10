Prince Harry accuses ‘dangerous’ Queen Consort Camilla of leaking royal stories

Prince Harry has added to his allegations about the inner workings of the British royals ahead of the publication of his memoir “Spare” on Tuesday, setting the stage for an explosive week for the estranged family as they navigate his highly publicized disclosures.

In two interviews with British and US networks ITV and CBS, the Duke of Sussex spoke of the death of his mother, the former Princess of Wales; his disdain for the British press; his anger over the treatment of his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the subsequent fallout with his family since their marriage.

Speaking to CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday, Prince Harry accused Camilla, Queen Consort, of leaking stories about the family to the British media as part of her campaign to “rehabilitate her image.” His mother Diana famously referred to Camilla as the third person in her marriage to then-Prince Charles.

He said he hadn’t spoken with his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III, for “a while,” adding the “ball is very much in their court” when asked about the possibility of a reconciliation.

In a subsequent interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” broadcast on Monday, Harry also shared that it’s been “a long time” since he’s spoken to his stepmother.

“I love every member of my family, despite the differences, so when I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other,” he said. “She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake.”

Buckingham Palace has repeatedly declined to comment on the contents of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, which has been the subject of leaks detailing some of his most controversial claims. CNN has not seen a copy of the book but has requested an advance copy from the publisher Penguin Random House.

The interviews came hours before the publication of his memoir on Tuesday at midnight London time (7 p.m. ET Monday), as Prince Harry continues to push back against what he refers to as “the institution,” revealing his perspective on life inside the royal family.