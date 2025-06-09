Perry, Trudeau make romance Instagram official

[Photo Credit: AAP News]

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have gone Instagram official with their romance.

The 41-year-old singer shared a post on the social media platform that contained intimate photos and videos from a trip to Japan with Canada’s former prime minister.

In one photo, the couple cosied up for a selfie together while a video shows the pair dining together and looking lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Article continues after advertisement

Perry captioned the post: “Tokyo times on tour and more.”

The US pop star has been in Japan on her Lifetimes Tour and had been pictured with Trudeau as he met with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko earlier this week.

Kishida wrote in his caption in Japanese: “Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch.

“During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan’, sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”

Trudeau had expressed similar thoughts as he reposted Kishida’s message.

The 53-year-old politician wrote: “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the International rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

The Roar hitmaker split from Hollywood star Orlando Bloom earlier this year while Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023.

Perry had seemingly confirmed her romance with Trudeau at a concert in Prague in October after spotting a sign from a fan asking her to marry him.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.