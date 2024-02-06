NY Fashion Week: Vibrant metallics and fall florals

A model stands in heels backstage at The Blonds Spring/Summer 2024 collection show at NY Fashion Week [Source: Reuters]

New York Fashion Week kicks off on Friday, with innovative metallics and fresh florals expected on the catwalks, and designers seeking to find new ways to integrate the city into the star-studded event.

Venues will be the Starrett-Lehigh building in West Chelsea, the High Line Nine gallery, also in Chelsea, and 21 Greene in Soho.

The Greene Street space will host NYFW Backstage to give fashion fans a chance to learn what happens behind the scenes – what the promoters call “the grind behind the glamour.”

The space will also host auditions for aspiring models, designer talks, and industry panels, including one on size inclusivity.

The week is considered the premiere event for American designers, where they can debut their latest collections and interact with fashion insiders, editors and buyers.

For those not able to attend shows in person, organizers have expanded their live-streaming programming and on-demand offerings on their website.

Kevin Huynh, fashion director at InStyle magazine, predicted that the runway will see unexpected pairings and metallics being used in unique ways.

The fashion director is also thrilled to see florals bloom in new ways.

Huynh is also hoping to see increased diversity this year.

Nearly 50 brands, including Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, and LaQuan Smith, will present their new collections from Feb. 9-Feb. 14. One of the highlights will be Paris brand Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s New York debut.