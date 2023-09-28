Entertainment

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter dies aged 43

September 28, 2023 1:39 pm

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zoleka Mandela has died of cancer at the age of 43, a family spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

“Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, September 25th, surrounded by friends and family,” the statement, shared on her official Instagram account, said.

She documented her battle with cancer on the account. On August 23, she wrote: “What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around, I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be okay when it’s not? I’m dying … I don’t want to die.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation also issued a statement Tuesday, saying it “extends its heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of Zoleka Mandela, tragically last night.”

“We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of Mum Winnie and Madiba and a friend of the Foundation.”

The foundation described her as “a tireless activist for Healthcare and justice.”

“Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and her unwavering commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all,” it said.

Her activism also included road safety campaigns after her 13-year-old daughter, Zenani, was killed in a car crash in 2010.

