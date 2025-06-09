My Chemical Romance confirm UK shows after cryptic posts

[Source: BBC News]

My Chemical Romance have announced a UK tour to celebrate 20 years of the album The Black Parade.

After teasing fans with cryptic social media posts, the band finally confirmed they’ll play two shows at Wembley Stadium on 10 and 11 July 2026.

The announcement follows their sold-out North American stadium tour, Long Live: The Black Parade, which kicked off earlier this year.

Fans have been sharing their excitement online, but some have raised concerns that the dates confirmed so far are limited to London.

The last time the band played in the UK was in 2022, when they performed in Milton Keynes and Warrington as part of their reunion tour.

Many are wondering whether the band might also be making a headline appearance at Download Festival, which runs from 10 to 14 June in Donington Park.

The band has been sharing updates across their social media accounts, although comments have been disabled.

So far, the only confirmed details are the dates, the venue, and the ticket release time – Friday 15 August at 10am.

The band formed back in September 2001, with the release of their third studio album, The Black Parade, coming five years later.

The rock opera concept album was met with both critical and commercial success, achieving multi-platinum certification in both the US and the UK.

In 2013, the band announced their break-up on their official website, saying that “like all great things, it has come time for it to end. Thanks for all of your support, and for being part of the adventure”.

The band then announced their reunion in 2019 – as well as a tour that was set to commence in 2020.

However, the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually went ahead in 2022, along with the release of a new song, The Foundations of Decay – their first since 2014.

