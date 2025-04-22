Michelle Williams has some fun backstage with… Michelle Williams

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

It’s not everyday that two famous performers with the same name are in the same room together, and Michelle Williams made sure to mark the occasion.

Williams – the one formerly of Destiny’s Child, who is currently starring on Broadway in the musical “Death Becomes Her” – shared a video on Instagram on Thursday night which featured none other than Michelle Williams – the one formerly of “Dawson’s Creek,” who has gone on to be nominated for five Academy Awards and is currently starring in the new FX/Hulu series, “Dying for Sex.”

In the clip, Williams appeared in her backstage dressing room, remarking on the “amazing” show she had just wrapped in front of a “lit crowd.” She showed some photos that she had been asked to autograph – photos of the OTHER Michelle Williams, which is something she has mentioned happening before.

Soon, the star currently on Broadway panned the camera over to reveal the other Williams, who asked, “Who should I make it out to?”

“Would you make them out to me?!” Michelle Williams replied gleefully.

“Death Becomes Her” is based on the 1992 cult classic comedy film directed by Robert Zemeckis that starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis.

In the musical, Williams plays Viola Van Horn, based on the mysterious character immortalized in the movie by Isabella Rossellini, whose voice can be heard before curtain each night telling theater patrons to turn off their phones.

