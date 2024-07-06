'Magic never went away': Th' Dudes to reunite for one-off performance

[Source: 1News]

Kiwi band Th’ Dudes are reuniting for a one night only concert three and a half years on from what was thought to be their final gig.

Formed in Auckland in 1976, Th’ Dudes are known for songs such as Bliss, Right First Time, Be Mine Tonight and Walking in Light.

Their final performance was thought to have occurred at Auckland’s Spark Arena in December 2020, but the upcoming R18 gig will rock the Powerstation in Auckland’s Eden Terrace on August 24.

Article continues after advertisement

The lineup will not include founding member Sir Dave Dobbyn, who according to promotional material has given his blessing for the band to continue.

Guitarist Brett Adams will step in and join Peter Urlich, Bruce Hambling, Less White and Rikki Morris.

Urlich said the band was “more than thrilled to play again”.

“The magic of being onstage doing those songs never went away after our last gig so we’re back and super excited.

“We’re dedicating this show to Dave who won’t be standing with us but his songs will ring on.”

The band will be supported by Auckland-based five piece Flaxxies.

Tickets go on sale on July 8 at midday.