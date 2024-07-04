London exhibition explores Barbie's 65-year design evolution

[Source: Reuters]

A new exhibition looking at the evolution of Barbie opens in London this week as the famed Mattel doll celebrates her 65th birthday this year.

On display is a first edition of the first Barbie released in 1959 with blonde hair, angled eyes, dressed in a black-and-white swimsuit, along with later models representing different races, hair textures and shapes.

Other “firsts” include a Black Barbie and one in a wheelchair. One section dedicated to career roles includes a police officer, scientist, doctor, presidents and a voter, while another focuses on Barbie’s long-term companion Ken, who was introduced in 1961.

The exhibition coincides with Barbie’s 65th birthday this year and follows on the huge success of last year’s “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie, which grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office.