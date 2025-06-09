Local artist Kuki nominated for Pacific Music Award

Local guitarist, composer and vocalist, KUKI

Local guitarist, composer and vocalist Apakuki Nalawa, better known as Kuki, has been nominated in the Best International Pacific Artist category of the 2025 Pacific Music Awards, 11 years after George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso scooped the inaugural title.

The PMA, now in its 21st year, has long been recognised as a vital platform for honouring Pacific voices whose music speaks to identity, heritage, and creative resilience.

Kuki’s nomination marks not only a personal milestone but also a cultural land mark—representing Fiji among a record 34 finalists across 13 categories, including 15 debut nominees.

Article continues after advertisement

The awards will be held on Thursday, 21 August 2025 at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland, New Zealand.

“This is bigger than one person or one sound—it’s about carrying our identity wherever we go,” Kuki shared.

“I’m proud to stand for Fiji in this way and honoured to be included among so many gifted Pacific creatives.”

Kuki is the frontman for renowned local group, Inside Out who are currently on tour in Australia.

He has recorded and released a number of hits, including his renditions of Selena’s 1995 smash hit ‘I Could Fall In Love’ and 4 Non Blondes 1993 single, ‘What’s Up’.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.