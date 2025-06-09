Lakshya on winning the Filmfare Award, “It is more than I could ever hope for”

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

As a child, Lakshya remembers watching the Filmfare Awards with his family at home with open-mouthed awe. “And now, to actually win a Filmfare Award…it is more than I could ever hope for.”

Lakshya is on Cloud Nine. “It feels amazing. The award (for best debutant) works like a fuel. I’ve just got back from Ahmedabad and gone to work. This is what these awards and validation does to me. It makes me want to thrive for more.”

Lakshya has special words of gratitude for his mentor Karan Johar.

Article continues after advertisement

“When I met Karan sir for the first time, he said let’s see where it all leads, and the meeting went on for one hour, which was surprising, because I felt that if I spent an hour with such a big person, I know he has a very busy schedule, and if he can waste an hour of his time with me, if I can engage him, that means he finds me interesting, he sees something in me. I got some hope from there. Then we had photo shoots, lots of rounds of photo shoots, auditions. We had a lot of talks, on acting. That he took me under his wings is my good fortune.”

Lakshya is excited about the future.

“I couldn’t have asked for more and I’m immensely grateful. God is kind!! My parents are really proud and I want to keep making them proud and happy. I’ve couple of exciting releases this year, one of them being Chand Mera Dil for Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. It’s a romantic film, so very excited to play a college lover boy.”

Also Read: Lakshya on life after The Ba***ds of Bollywood, “There are numerous offers available at this point in time and I am grateful”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.