Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball brings chaos and gothic pop to Australia

[ Source: ABC ]

Lady Gaga’s first trip to Australia in 11 years will see her fanbase of “Little Monsters” descend on Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne in December.

But sky-high fees to see the superstar have left some fans mourning the rising cost of seeing a beloved artist, and some alleged dynamic pricing was to blame.

Ahead of a possible ban on the practice, however, ticket companies have stated an algorithm surge is not in use — and experts say other factors are at play in increasing ticket prices.

Article continues after advertisement

Across more than 50 concerts over the next nine months, Lady Gaga will tour the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific with her new album, Mayhem.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.