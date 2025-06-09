Keith Urban cancels Greenville show due to laryngitis

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Urban canceled his Thursday show in Greenville, S.C., but is expected to return onstage for his Nashville show.

By Mekishana Pierre October 17, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET

The show will go on for Keith Urban — after a brief pause.

Article continues after advertisement

Urban, who has been performing on his High and Alive world tour since earlier this month, was scheduled to perform in Greenville, S.C., on Thursday, but suddenly canceled the show the day of his performance.

In a statement shared by the venue, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, it was explained that Urban was advised by his longtime laryngologist, Dr. Gaelyn Garrett from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel the show due to a bout with laryngitis that began earlier this week.

The canceled show would have featured special guests Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins.

A rep for Urban confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the singer-songwriter will be performing in Nashville on Friday.

The singer also shared a statement apologizing to fans. “Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show ….I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!”

The former couple married in June 2006, after meeting the year prior. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

While neither star has spoken out about their breakup, Kidman is still a featured face in Urban’s tour show. The Oscar winner makes a brief appearance alongside their daughters onscreen during a slideshow as Urban performs his song, “Heart Like a Hometown,” which has been an ongoing part of his High and Alive world tour.

The singer has just two more concerts on the schedule for the rest of the year, and will pick things back up on the road in March, with stops in the Bahamas and the U.K.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.