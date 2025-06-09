Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split

US singer Katy Perry (L) and British actor Orlando Bloom were together for nine years. [Photo Credit: CNN Entertainment]

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split, three years after announcing their engagement.

The couple, who have a daughter, confirmed that they are no longer together, after much speculation about the state of their relationship.

According to US Weekly, which was the first outlet to report the official confirmation, representatives for Bloom and Perry issued a statement in which they said: “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.

The news came a week after widespread reports that Perry, who is currently on tour in Australia, did not attend the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, although Bloom was a guest. It followed speculation that the A-list duo, who had been together for nine years, might have parted ways.

On Thursday, Bloom shared a series of cryptic quotes from Swiss psychologist and psychiatrist Carl Jung on Instagram. The numerous quotes referenced love, power, loneliness and addiction, with one reading: “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”

Bloom and Perry began dating in 2016. In 2020, they welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove. In an interview with Trevor Noah last year, Bloom said he wouldn’t change his relationship with Perry.

“I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘How do we do this?’ Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is like a universe sometimes,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said.

“But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like, we’re just going to build a sandcastle.”

