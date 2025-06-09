Karisma Kapoor’s kids take legal action against stepmother

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The ongoing legal dispute over the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur reached the Delhi High Court on Monday as Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Samara Kapoor, the children of Sunjay and actor Karisma Kapoor, raised concerns about the authenticity of their father’s will.

Their legal counsel made strong claims against Priya Sachdev, Sunjay’s widow and their stepmother, alleging irregularities in the document.

Represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, Kiaan and Samara filed a case accusing Priya Sachdev of allegedly forging Sunjay Kapur’s will. According to the legal team, the will contains multiple inaccuracies, including the incorrect spelling of Kiaan’s name and an error in Samara’s address.

“These are not minor mistakes. Sunjay Kapur had a close relationship with his children. It’s unlikely he would have gotten their names or addresses wrong. The nature of the errors raises serious questions about whether the will was actually written or approved by him,” Jethmalani argued in court.

Although Karisma Kapoor is not a plaintiff in the case, she is reportedly supporting her children through the proceedings. The legal team further claimed that the will appears to benefit only one person—Priya Sachdev—and that no other individuals were listed as recipients of Sunjay’s assets.

“There is no indication that anyone other than the beneficiary prepared the will. If the document is proven to be forged, then only one person would have had a motive to create it in this manner,” said Jethmalani. The court is scheduled to continue the hearing on Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time serious allegations have been made during the dispute. On October 9, Kiaan and Samara reportedly referred to their stepmother in court as being like “Cinderella’s evil stepmother,” suggesting they felt unfairly treated in the matter of inheritance.

Earlier, on September 26, the court had granted Priya Sachdev the opportunity to submit a list of Sunjay Kapur’s assets in a sealed cover. The court also advised all parties to refrain from sharing sensitive information about the estate with the media, to preserve the privacy and integrity of the legal proceedings.

Sunjay Kapur, the former chairman of Sona Comstar, a global automotive components company, passed away in June 2025 in London, reportedly due to a heart attack. He was previously married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and the couple share two children—Samara and Kiaan. In 2017, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, with whom he remained until his passing.

The estate case remains ongoing, with significant interest due to the high-profile nature of the family involved.

