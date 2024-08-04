Justin Timberlake licence suspended in drink-driving case

[Source: BBC Entertainment]

Justin Timberlake had his driving licence suspended in the state of New York, as he pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The pop star was arrested 18 June for going through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.

Timberlake, 43, appeared virtually from Europe where he is on tour as he was formally charged with the crime in Sag Harbor, New York.

Article continues after advertisement

Sag Harbor Village Justice Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake’s driving licence for an undetermined period, as is standard after a DWI arrest.

Timberlake’s lawyer has denied he was under the influence at the wheel and says the charges should be dismissed.

On Friday, Timberlake wore a black-collared shirt and spoke twice during the virtual court hearing, answering “yes” to questions from the judge.

He was appearing from Germany, where he is preparing to perform in Antwerp, Belgium, this weekend.

The 10-time Grammy winner missed his first court hearing last week because of his world tour, called Everything I Thought It Was.

The court had to hold another hearing because of a paperwork issue to formally charge him with the crime.

The actor and pop star was stopped shortly after midnight in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons, a popular summer destination for celebrities on Long Island.

When officers pulled him over, Timberlake’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath”, according to a charging document.

He refused a breathalyser test and performed poorly on sobriety tests, the police said.

“I had one martini and I followed my friends home,” Timberlake allegedly told the officer who stopped him.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Irace reportedly criticised the defence lawyer, Edward Burke, for making “irresponsible” comments to journalists outside court.

He said he would impose a gag order on the attorney if he continued to make such remarks, NBC reported.

“It comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins,” Judge Irace was quoted as saying.

Mr Burke told reporters last week that police had made “a number of very significant errors”.

“The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI,” he said.

In New York, penalties for charges related to driving while intoxicated include up to a year in jail, a $1,000 (£786) fine and the suspension of a driver’s licence for at least six months.

Timberlake – who has been open about struggles with excessive drinking in the past – referred to the arrest days afterwards at a performance in Chicago.

“It’s been a tough week,” the Cry Me A River singer told the crowd.