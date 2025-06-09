Joe Manganiello engaged to actress Caitlin O'Connor

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Joe Manganiello is getting hitched.

The True Blood and Magic Mike star revealed that he’s engaged to actress Caitlin O’Connor in an Instagram post Friday. In the photo, Manganiello is seen clutching a chihuahua as his fiancée shows off her engagement ring.

Manganiello captioned the post “June 24th, 2025,” bookended by diamond ring emojis, suggesting that the couple have been engaged for almost four months.

The Deal or No Deal Island host also referred to O’Connor as his fiancée at the San Diego Film Festival on Thursday night, TMZ reported.

Manganiello and O’Connor were first romantically linked in September 2023, according to PEOPLE. The couple made their red carpet debut in December of that year at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala in New York City.

O’Connor has worked as an actress, model, producer, and TV host across a variety of Hollywood projects. She has appeared on shows like Winning Time, Key and Peele, and Two and a Half Men.

The couple’s engagement news comes a little more than two years after Manganiello announced his separation from Modern Family actress Sofía Vergara. The two stars were married for seven years prior to their split.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the ex-couple said in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara and Manganiello finalized their divorce agreement in April 2024. In their divorce proceedings, their date of separation was listed as July 2, 2023.

O’Connor wished Manganiello a happy birthday in December. “Happy birthday to my very handsome, very loyal, intelligent, genuine, fun, and funny adventure buddy, protector and Bubbles’ Dada,” she wrote on Instagram.

Manganiello and O’Connor have shared a number of photos from various getaways and vacations together over the last year. The couple attended the opening of Universal’s Epic Universe park in Orlando in May, visited Peaks Island in Maine in June, made a pilgrimage to witness Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert in Birmingham in July, and cheered on the Pittsburgh Steelers at their game in Dublin in September.

Manganiello will next appear in season 2 of the live-action One Piece series on Netflix. He will also lend his voice to the animated series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

