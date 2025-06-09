Jennifer Aniston to star as McCurdy’s mother in TV adaptation

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about how she feels a kinship toward Jennette McCurdy as they work together on the TV adaptation of McCurdy’s 2022 memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

“We have a lot in common,” Aniston told PEOPLE. “We had very similar moms.”

McCurdy’s unflinching memoir detailed her traumatic childhood and toxic mother-daughter relationship, and the iCarly alum is bringing her real-life story to TV on Apple TV as a 10-episode dramedy. McCurdy will write, produce, and showrun alongside Ari Katcher, with Aniston starring as her mother. (Aniston also serves as an executive producer on the show.)

Article continues after advertisement

“When it came across my desk as an option, an offer to play this character and work with Jennette and Sharon Horgan and LuckyChap, I was pretty much immediately intrigued and flattered and excited,” Aniston said. “It’s going to be wonderful. It’s going to be pretty great to start shooting it.”

The Friends alum said the memoir is “so beautifully written,” and praised McCurdy for being “so special.”

Aniston added, “The fact that she’s the young woman that she is, having lived that life, is nothing short of remarkable.”

In I’m Glad My Mom Died, former Nickelodeon star McCurdy revealed her struggles as a child actor and how her overbearing mother, Debra, controlled her every move. As a result, she felt constant anxiety, shame, and self-loathing that led to eating disorders, addiction, and a series of unhealthy relationships.

The book chronicled how those issues only got worse after her mom died of cancer right as the actress went on to star in the 2013 iCarly spinoff Sam & Cat opposite Ariana Grande. It wasn’t until McCurdy, 33, started therapy and finally stopped acting that she began to take back control of her own life and figure out what she really wanted for herself.

“It was important for me to explore the emotional and psychological abuse I endured during my time as a young performer,” McCurdy told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the book’s release. “I feel I didn’t have the tools, language, or support necessary to speak up for myself back then, so this book is a way for me to not only honor that experience and give voice to my former self, but hopefully to encourage young people to speak up for themselves in environments where they may be conditioned to just ‘play ball’ and ‘be a good sport.’ (Sorry for the sports idioms, I’ve never played sports, so I have no idea why they’re spilling out of me.)”

Meanwhile Aniston has previously spoken out about her own estranged dynamic with her mother Nancy Dow, who died in 2016. In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said that her home life was “destabilized and unsafe.”

Aniston told the outlet, “She was very critical of me. Because she was a model, she was gorgeous, stunning. I wasn’t. I never was. I honestly still don’t think of myself in that sort of light, which is fine.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.