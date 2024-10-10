Entertainment

J.Lo reflects on last year's turmoil

October 10, 2024 10:40 am

[Source: CNN News]

Jennifer Lopez is getting real about her life.

In a conversation with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Lopez talked about the past year of her life, which included the cancellation of her planned concert tour and the end of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Glaser and Lopez began their chat discussing Lopez playing Judy Robles in the film “Unstoppable.” Robles is the mother of athlete Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to become an accomplished wrestler.

Article continues after advertisement

Glaser tied Lopez’s preparation for the role into the star’s “struggle with low self-esteem.”

Lopez said some of that motivation stemmed from childhood feelings of “being ignored, being a middle child, having a very outgoing mom and a dad who worked all day and worked all night and feeling like you weren’t important, like you weren’t a priority.”

“That embeds in you, and I think your parents are doing the best they can. Even now being a parent, I have much more empathy for what they’ve been through,” she said. “I love my parents, but I do see the effect of who they were and how they were raised, on me. You don’t even really know until those things start manifesting in your actual adult relationships.”

The conversation then turned to her past few months, which have not been the easiest for Lopez.

Working on the movie as well as her “This Is Me…Now” album, short film and accompanying documentary had Lopez feeling like “…whoa, I got here.”

Her highly publicized relationship with Affleck, which involved them reuniting decades after their first engagement ended, got even more attention in August, when Lopez filed for divorce.

She is now looking ahead, not behind, it seems.

President urges Fijians to unite for a hopeful future

Child allegedly injured in domestic violence incident

NFP celebrates contribution to nation building

PM calls for unity and progress in Fiji Day message

Musa back in the country as a free man

Fijians embrace the noble banner blue

Prasad warns suppliers following chicken price hike

Masked men enter Nadi restaurant take off with register

Normal bus operations for Labasa

Ba Hospital in full operation after official opening

Art of Living Foundation fights addiction

Ratan Tata dies at 86

J.Lo reflects on last year's turmoil

Saudi Arabia misses U.N. seat

Hezbollah, Israeli troops clash at border

Bula Boys ready for Solomon Islands

Rauluni resigns as Fijiana XV coach

Drua book officially launched

Italy to prove worth

Cyber security reform to learn from past data breaches

Audit concludes at FRU and all paid

Sherman expects large Solomon Island fan turnout

Bati journey continues for Navale

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops on Lebanese border, sirens in Beirut

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals cancer battle

New show spotlights NCD’s

We met all the requirements says Lenoa

Fiji anticipates one to two cyclones

Stepfather jailed for rape

FCCC investigates price hike on chicken

Trilateral partnership to boost disaster management

Project Voyager boosts village economy

Win in opener very important says Sherman

Sally Field had 'horrific' illegal abortion aged 17

New Socceroos coach Popovic demands intensity lift

Burnes son makes Bati squad

Chance for Bati to play in Pacific Cup

PM responds to socializing controversy involving officials

Rabuka clarifies device upgrades

COC to review applicants

Fisheries sector contributed $207.1 million

Evacuation center boosts village resilience

All for dad: Haider

Five hospitalized after accident

New clean water supply for villagers

NZ's Williamson hurt again, in doubt for India series

Hurricane Milton threatens Florida as Category 5 storm, thousands flee

Lisa Marie Presley kept late son's body on dry ice

Australians return home on Lebanon evacuation flights

Six Fijians in All Blacks XV side

FICAC details court resolutions

FCEF appoints new CEO

UN calls for urgent social reforms

UK seeks to move migrants held on secretive island

Injuries, suspension and commitments rule out Bati stars

Important first game for Bula Boys

High hopes for Nadi

Urgent reforms needed to address prison overcrowding

FWRM warns of rising early sexual activity among teens

Tubuna highlights laxity of leadership in villages

Ministry launches three key policies

Fiji competes at gymnastic tourney

Learning Center to support disadvantaged students

EFL and World Bank to work on renewable energy roadmap

Chelsea, Forest charged for Melee

Fijian language week launched in New Zealand

Employers to prioritize mental health of workers

Solanke never lost England hope

ATS pays $2.47m dividend to government

$30m Air Laucala Hangar opens

$9.7m used to upgrade water infrastructure

Lady Gaga 'disappointed' by criticism of Joker sequel

Be patient with us: Radrodro

PM pays tribute to Tuisese

Supermarket under scrutiny for selling infested items

Kautoga adamant of Bula Boys chances

Capital hinders development of land

PM condemns 'brutality and cruelty' of October 7 attack

High Court denies bail for Latianara

Dates and venues confirmed for FSC U20 7s

Penrith's Alamoti wins call-up to stacked Tongan squad

2025 school calendar released

Qantas fined for selling seats on cancelled flights

Seruiratu vows to raise farmers' issues with authorities

Pamela Anderson had 'depression for couple of decades'

35 police officers to assist at CHOGM meeting

Labasa man charged for scam

Protest ban flagged as organisers query police presence

Cissy Houston, a Grammy-winning gospel singer and Whitney Houston’s mother, dies at 91

‘Joker 2’ stumbles at box office amid poor reviews from audiences and critics

TLTB faces challenges formalizing squatter settlements

Bati squad announced

Alleged murderer to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Roy happy with player’s development

Continuing assistance to boost academic excellence

Monster hurricane Milton threatens an already battered Florida

Speight released but treason record remains

Nauvasi signs with Fijian Drua

Haider leaving no stone unturned

Police chief orders probe into vehicle crash

Partnership secures future for returning Fijian workers

Woman sustains burns following residential fire

Mexican mayor assassinated days after taking office

Taylor Swift is back to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Eras Tour soon to resume

Bula Boys Beach Soccer squad named

Socceroos plotting to break through great wall of China

Bainimarama and Qiliho's counsel files notice of motion

PS Karan resigns

Major investment in water and sanitation projects

Seruiratu pushes for better agricultural cold storage

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies

Business boost in Labasa ahead of Fiji Day

Haiti's divided transition council picks new president

Movie armorer on Alec Baldwin’s film ‘Rust’ pleads guilty to gun charge in separate case

Court rejects Biden on Texas abortions

FCCC urges action on aging ships

Kautoga finds it tough

Monitoring of land utilization crucial says TLTB

Erasito warns of imposters

Bati squad to be named today

Excitement builds for Fiji Day

PRB completes housing project

Haider likely to get new manager

Diwali Mela on FBC pay-per-view

Man City Premier League verdict out

Ro Filipe emphasizes rural water management

Chelsea discipline issues under scrutiny

UniFiji signs MOU with Pacific Islands Infrastructure

Ministry urges homebuyers to exercise caution

Lisa Marie Presley's memoir 'tells a human story'

Thousands stage pro-Palestinian protests worldwide

Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris can’t handle VP candidates ‘vibing’

Chinese embassy says citizens killed in 'terrorist attack' in Pakistan

Don’t let your guard down says Acting COMPOL

Jennings set for Bula Boys debut

2024 Nobel prizes announced this week

TLTB proposes land use master plan

“I would end his career”: Haider on Ravalaca

Framework to guide relocation of vulnerable communities

Meniga name Kangaroos squad

Prasad highlights FNPF’s key role in economic growth

Cane, Perenara retained in All Blacks squad for northern tour

Madonna’s Brother Christopher Ciccone Dead at 63

TRC Bill before Parliament

Driving range dad tipped Yu's US Tour breakthrough

2024 Diwali Mela ensures multiculturalism

Fiji to host dart championship

Dolly Parton pitches in toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Biden approves more troops to move to North Carolina

Paris Hilton sees ADHD as her 'secret weapon'

FNPF board empowered to act independently: Prasad

National Digital ID to enhance access to key services

Ali seeks U.S. support for workforce upskilling

Floods in Bangladesh leave five dead, thousands stranded

Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris for president

Sicilian Cathedral's stunning mosaics regain golden lustre

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton on the heels of Helene

Israel attack mourned a year on, grief 'no competition'

Rare 'wallet' of Viking-era treasure found in Isle of Man

Krishna calls on 12th man

Spain next for Fijiana XV

Court discusses transfer provision on Saneem’s case

RBF profits drive development

Ravu seeks permission to travel

Bail hearing for alleged murder case tomorrow

Ship operators urged to prioritize safety

SPBD creates genuine opportunities

Rapist jailed

Saudi King Salman to undergo medical tests for lung inflammation

Five juveniles charged for non-sexual violence

Drug use, mother-to-child transmission fuel HIV rise

Dutch defence minister pledges 400 million for Ukraine drone plan

Veterans step in for Tavua FC

Pandya powers India to big T20 win over Bangladesh

Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open

Daniel Day-Lewis to come out of acting retirement for son's film 'Anemone'

George Harrison's early Beatles guitar could fetch $800,000 at auction

Two ceremonies show Israel's conflicting narratives over Oct. 7

Trade policy set for revamp

Key water extension initiatives underway

Rubbish dump relocation plans announced

Iran's Quds Force chief out of contact since Beirut strikes

Japanese theatre comes to London in cultural exchange

Harris backs Gaza ceasefire call

Market competition essential for fair prices: Abraham

MSME applauded for contribution to economy

Real estate sector thrives amid demand for housing

We didn’t play to the game plan: Rauluni

Increase in cooperative registrations

North leads in medical outreach services

Bula Boys hosts Solomon Islands on Thursday

Local artists gear up for vibrant Diwali mela in Labasa

National Digital ID Program to foster inclusion

MoH partners with Lupus Foundation to enhance services

Forest hold Chelsea to draw

Brighton stun Spurs in comeback

Man United earns draw at Villa

Fiji recognized as top island in Australia

Lewandowski hat-trick lifts Barca

Panthers down Storm to claim place in history