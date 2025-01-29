"I'm Still Here" spotlights Brazil's authoritarian past

[ Source : Reuters ]

A white house in a quiet corner of the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has been attracting a stream of visitors in recent weeks.

They are eager to see the family home portrayed in the Academy Awards nominee film “I’m Still Here”, in which a mother of five rebuilds her life while struggling to uncover the truth about her husband’s forced disappearance during Brazil’s military regime in the 1970s.

“We came here to pay homage to the family,” said visitor Daniela Gurgel, as she roamed through the house. “Raising this story at this time is very important.”

The film’s three Oscar nominations – best picture, best international feature, andbest lead actress, opens new tab – cast a global spotlight on both the real story of Eunice Paiva and her husband Rubens Paiva, and the authoritarian government that upended their lives. The military ruled Brazil between 1964 and 1985.

“Seeing the world watch this story is the recognition of a struggle that my family has been fighting for over 50 years,” said Marcelo Rubens Paiva, the son of Eunice and Rubens and the author of the book on which the movie is based.