High costs hurt family outings: Karan Johar

[Source: Abp Live]

Karan Johar recently shared his thoughts on the rising cost of food in cinemas, calling it the reason why many Indian families are avoiding movie outings.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the renowned filmmaker explained how expensive snacks, particularly popcorn, have made a simple trip to the theatre unaffordable for a significant portion of the audience.

According to Karan, many families now opt to dine out instead of visiting cinemas, as movie outings don’t fit within their budget.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted that families are reluctant to take their children to theatres because the high cost of snacks, such as caramel popcorn, makes them feel guilty when they can’t meet their kids’ requests.

Karan further explained that many parents prefer to go to a restaurant, where they are only paying for food without the added cost of movie tickets. For these families, the hefty price tag on a cinema experience is simply not feasible, especially when compared to other leisure activities that offer better value.

Looking ahead, Karan has some exciting projects in the pipeline. He is producing ‘Devara: Part 1’, directed by Koratala Siva, and is also co-producing ‘Jigra’ with Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. The latter, directed by Vasan Bala, will feature actors Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Nanda, and Rahul Ravindran in key roles.