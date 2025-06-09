Hamilton set to bring 'rich reward' to Plymouth

[Source: BBC News]

The hit musical Hamilton is set to inject about £8m to a city’s economy during its five-week run.

The multi-award-winning show has arrived at Theatre Royal Plymouth and boasts a 120-strong cast.

Theatre staff will be staying locally, contributing about 4,200 bed nights in nearby accommodation. One hotelier reported a rise in booking by guests travelling from further afield to stay while attending the show.

Tim Jones, chair of the South West Observatory, said the show was a “rich reward” for the city, pulling in about £8m to the area.

He said: “It is a huge opportunity for the South West and Plymouth, and congratulations to Theatre Royal for grabbing one of the biggest universal shows around.

“Hamilton has already down around $1bn (£745,575,000) turnover on its tour so far, so what it is going to bring to Plymouth is a rich reward.”

Mr Jones added: “Theatre Royal already does a phenomenal amount to support Plymouth’s economy – roughly £40m every year.”

Speaking about the show, actor Billy Nevers said: “It has everything that you would expect from a musical, just with additional elements you wouldn’t have seen before.

“We tell the story through rap, hip-hop and R&B music, which is something that isn’t really within the realm of musical theatre.”

He added: “However, we still use all the fundamental things that people recognise in a musical that makes it so incredible to watch.”

Ben Shearn, owner of local cafe bar and restaurant The Treasuary, said: “For the first few days I think we get the very keen theatre-goers that are in and out of the theatre – who are here to see the show.

“The longer runs you then get the acts, musicians and performers who then start to explore the community by coming out to the bars or restaurants.

“That’s why the longer runs are actually really healthy for the economy.”

Olive Acaster runs the Mariners guest house, a local bed and breakfast close to the city centre.

She said: “I’m seeing a change in bookings – people are coming from further afield to watch.

“The longer that the show is running, the more opportunity they have to make time and come out to see the show.”

Theatre Royal Plymouth confirmed that audience members had booked from as far as Australia, the USA, Malaysia, China and Singapore to see the show.

