Grey's Anatomy marks 450 episodes with major cast changes

After enduring the heart-wrenching death of Dr. Monica Beltran (played by Natalie Morales) in the Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premiere, the beloved drama wasn’t done with putting its viewers through the wringer.

The Oct. 16 episode of the hit ABC series — which marked the show’s 450th hour — picked up right where the premiere left off, with the doctors of Grey Sloan reeling from having to mourn one of their own yet again. But no one was taking the hit harder than Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), who was devastated when she learned the blast was caused by the mother of her patient, Dylan.

CATERINA SCORSONE on GREY’S ANATOMY

The doctor spends the episode shouldering the blame for the explosion and Monica’s death because it was her decision to take Dylan’s seemingly impossible case. And it all feels for naught since, as Amelia reveals in the episode, Dylan remains locked in awake in her body after two surgeries, unable to blink, and will likely have to spend the rest of her life in a long-term care facility.

Even an intervention by Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) isn’t enough to bolster Amelia’s grief, and she announces her decision to take a sabbatical at the end of the episode.

But that wasn’t the only surprise of the night; Maggie had her own news to share with her sisters. The cardiothoracic surgeon revealed that she is expecting a baby via sperm donor, telling Meredith and Amelia that she is embarking on parenthood solo thanks to “Donor No. 12715.”

“You guys think I’ve lost my mind?” Maggie asks after sharing that she hasn’t told her on-again, off-again beau Winston (Anthony Hill) yet, to which Meredith responds, “Maybe, it’s a lot of work.”

Still, Meredith emphasized, “This baby will bring you more joy and more hope than you ever thought possible.”

Maggie’s news was an unexpected treat for fans who will have to contend with a lengthy absence from Scorsone for Amelia’s sabbatical.

Scorsone won’t appear until 2026, Entertainment Weekly has learned, and Deadline reports that the actress will miss eight consecutive episodes in total.

The outlet also reported that the decision to cut back on Scorsone’s appearances came amid a recent shift in the minimum guarantees for its veteran cast members made as a cost-saving measure. The minimum guarantees were reduced to 14 out of the show’s 18 episodes per season, meaning some of Grey’s Anatomy’s stars won’t appear in four episodes usually sprinkled throughout the season. Scorsone’s double-count absence is an exception.

But fans shouldn’t be worried; Scorsone is still a series regular and will be back on Grey’s! Hopefully her return will be on a happier note that will see her patient’s condition improve with a good ol’ fashioned Grey’s miracle.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

