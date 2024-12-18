Garth Brooks denied request to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit

Over a month after country star Garth Brooks filed a motion to dismiss the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him, a California court has temporarily denied it.

After the country singer sought to dismiss a case of sexual assault filed against him by a woman identified as Jane Roe, the United States District Court in California has temporarily denied his motion.

In Dec. 16 documents reviewed by E! News, the court details that Brooks’ motion was “denied without prejudice,” or temporarily denied, pending the outcome of another lawsuit against Roe filed in Mississippi on Sept. 13.

Indeed, the lawsuit against Roe in the aforementioned state cites “defamation,” “false light invasion of privacy” and “intentional infliction of emotional distress through outrageous conduct.” Although Roe—who has been identified in the documents as a former makeup and hairstylist to Brooks, 62, and his wife of nearly 20 years Trisha Yearwood—is listed as the defendant in the case, the plaintiff is identified as John Doe in the documents and is noted to be a resident of the state of Tennessee.

Brooks previously told E! News he is the John Doe identified in the case, saying he chose the alias “for the sake of families on both sides.”