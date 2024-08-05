Gadar 2 to re-release on August 4 for deaf audiences

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Zee Studios, in association with – India Signing Hands, is thrilled to announce the re-release of the blockbuster film, Gadar 2, ahead of its first anniversary. The sequel, which captured the hearts of millions across the nation last year, became one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time, and it will now return to the silver screen for a specific reason. In a pioneering move to make cinema accessible to all, the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma starrer will be screened with Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation for the benefit of Deaf audiences.

n an official statement released by Zee Studios, they have expressed their delight as they collaborate on this initiative to screen the film at select PVR cinemas nationwide, providing an immersive cinematic experience for differently-abled audiences. Zee Studios was approached by India Signing Hands (ISH News), a Mumbai-based organization founded by Mr. Alok Kejriwal (Deaf) to provide accessibility solutions for the Deaf and the company has also shared its happiness in playing a key role in this collaboration.

Commenting on this re-release, Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios stated, “Gadar 2 is a film that resonates with the core of every Indian. We are delighted to bring it back to the big screen, 1 year later, for a meaningful initiative. Making cinema accessible for all is a priority for us, and we are proud to partner with India Signing Hands to make this happen.”

Alok Kejriwal, the founder and CEO of ISH News, has expressed his gratitude to Zee Studios for their understanding and empathy towards the accessibility needs of the Deaf community in the entertainment sector.

Set against the backdrop of the third Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, Gadar 2 follows the heroic journey of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) as he crosses the border to rescue his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) while battling all odds. The film will be screened with Indian Sign Language interpretation on Sunday, August 4 at select PVR cinemas in all major cities across India.