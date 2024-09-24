Friends star puts sitcom reboot in too-hard basket

One of the main Friends cast says its hard to envisage a reboot of the iconic television sitcom. (AP PHOTO)

Courteney Cox can’t imagine a reboot of Friends happening.

The 60-year-old actor starred as Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom, which ran for a decade from 1994 to 2004 and followed the lives of a group of friends living in New York City, and she finds it “hard” to envisage the program being redone.

The group also included Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, and the late Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing.

And the show’s creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane recently revealed they keep getting pitched ideas of a reboot involving their children.

“It’s hard to try to redo anything,” Courteney said in an interview with People.

“Anything with ‘re’ in front of it with this group … I think it’s so special.”

The actor cannot believe the show is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

She said: “It’s just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast and I don’t realise it.

“We used to say, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for this month’ or ‘god, it feels like forever’. I would never say that line anymore.”

The Scream actor is forever grateful that Friends has stood the test of time – and declared Monica is very much “alive and well”.

“That show is incredible. Every joke holds up, all the characters are just so amazing, and we (had) the best writers in the world. I’m lucky that it continues on through all the generations. And that’s very fortunate.”

Crane and Kauffman admitted fans have been begging for a reboot.

The former said: “I would imagine it’s kind of what it must feel like when your kid turns 30 and you’re like, ‘How did that happen?'”

Kauffman added: “We get that a lot. I get emails about it all the time. Everybody has a great idea, and the great idea is: their kids, grown up, doing a Friends show.”

Speaking previously about how fans could celebrate Perry, who died in October 2023 from the “acute effects” of ketamine aged 54, for the show’s 30th reunion, Kauffman told The Times.

“Two things come to mind: one of them is to donate to drug treatment centres – let’s fight the disease,” she said.

“And the second way is to watch Friends and remember him not as a man who died like that but as a man who was hilariously funny and brought joy to everybody.”