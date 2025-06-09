Four arrests after Brad Pitt's LA home ransacked

Brad Pitt. [Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Four people have been arrested in connection with a burglary earlier this summer at a Los Angeles home reportedly owned by Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, police say.

Officers responded June 25 to a break-in at the house in LA’s Los Feliz neighbourhood.

Police said at the time suspects broke in through the front window, ransacked the home and fled with miscellaneous property.

Detectives have made four arrests, Officer Drake Madison said. He said the suspects’ names could be released later in the day.

Officials could not identify who owned or lived in the home, and no information was available on what was stolen.

Pitt reportedly bought the property for $US5.5 million ($A8.4 million) in April 2023, according to Traded, a commercial real estate website.

A representative for Pitt declined to comment.

Pitt had been out of the US in June on a globe-spanning promotional tour for his new movie, F1.

