Fire Country season 4 introduces new battalion chief

Source: Entertainment Weekly

CBS is throwing another log onto Fire Country, its ongoing action-drama about an ex-con finding redemption as firefighter with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, a.k.a. Cal Fire.

Created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot, the latter of whom stars as young buck Bode, Fire Country has aired three seasons since its 2022 debut. Now, with season 4 kicking into gear, the show is looking to shake things up.

Part of that is out of necessity, as the season 3 finale saw the death of Billy Burke’s Vince Leon, Bode’s dad and the Cal Fire battalion chief. Stephanie Arcila, meanwhile, will take a step back this season as Gabriela Perez, appearing only in a guest capacity.

That leaves a lot of room for new and old characters to step into their shoes. As we prepare to see how Station 42 perseveres after such a devastating loss, here’s everything to know about the Fire Country season 4 cast.

In addition to his roles in films like House at the End of the Street (2012) and Point Break (2015), Max Thieriot has turned in a number of memorable performances on the small screen. Notable roles include Norman Bates’ half-brother Dylan Massett on Bates Motel (2013–2017), real-life Texas Ranger John Hays on Texas Rising (2015), and Navy SEAL Clay Spenser on SEAL Team (2017–2022).

Since 2022, Thieriot has starred as Bode Leone, a convict-turned-Cal Fire hero, on Fire Country. He also co-created the series, and occasionally writes and directs episodes.

In a recent chat with TV Insider, Thieriot said season 4 will push Bode to his emotional limits. Reeling from the loss of his father, the character is struggling to stay strong for everyone else while quietly falling apart.

“He’s battling with himself over trying to be the man that his mom needs him to be and that the station needs him to be and his community needs him to be, while inside, there’s a little boy in there that’s really hurt and is really crying inside,” he said.

Thieriot went on to describe the season as being about “rising from the ashes and overcoming,” adding that viewers will see “more growth than we’ve ever gotten to experience Bode have in this series.”

Across nearly three decades, Shawn Hatosy’s built a career as a reliable character actor. He’s played first responders on shows like Southland (2009–2013), Chicago P.D. (2024–2025) and The Pitt (2025–present), with his performance on the latter recently scoring him an Emmy Award.

Fans might also remember him as the violent Andrew “Pope” Cody on the crime drama Animal Kingdom (2016–2022), and as the big-hearted jock Stan Rosado in The Faculty (1998).

Hatosy now joins Fire Country season 4 as Brett Richards, the new battalion chief. The character is described as a “no-BS, blunt talking, ATV riding cowboy” whose “polarizing leadership style” tests everyone at Station 42.

But underneath his tough exterior is a desire to “break our fragile heroes all the way down in order to put them back together” as they struggle to move on after Vince’s death.

After an early stint on The Young and the Restless (2004–2005), Kevin Alejandro helped lead popular series like Southland (2009–2011) and Lucifer (2016–2021). The actor also lent his voice to the Emmy-winning animated series Arcane (2021–2024).

On Fire Country, Alejandro plays Manny Perez, a Cal Fire firefighter and the former captain of the Three Rock inmate fire camp.

The actor recently spoke with the Midland Reporter-Telegram about season 4, hinting that the new episodes find Manny at a crossroads in the wake of Vince’s tragic death. “This season’s about figuring out how to move forward when the person holding it all together is gone,” he said. “For Manny — and for all of us — it’s about growth, responsibility, and how the community holds each other up.”

For many, Jordan Calloway will always be Zack Carter-Schwartz, the charming basketball superstar and eco-warrior from the Nickelodeon comedy Unfabulous (2004–2007).

Since those early days, Calloway has flexed his range with roles on ER (2005–2006), Riverdale (2017–2018), and Black Lightning (2018–2021), on which he played Khalil Payne, a.k.a. Painkiller.

Calloway returns to his leading role of Jake Crawford, a Cal Fire firefighter-turned-Station 42 captain, in Fire Country season 4. It’s unclear where the fourth season will take Jake, but toward the end of season 3, he handed in his two-week notice after receiving a job offer at a firehouse in Butte County. But whether he actually leaves Edgewater behind is anyone’s guess.

Jules Latimer has played Eve Edwards, Bode and Jake’s best friend and the current Three Rock fire captain, since season 1 of Fire Country.

Before joining the show, the actress shared the screen with Kate Beckinsale on the Paramount+ series Guilty Party (2021). In 2023, she portrayed civil rights activist Joyce Ladner in the Oscar-nominated Netflix biopic Rustin.

Latimer recently appeared on KWTV News 9, sharing that season 4 picks up in the immediate aftermath of Vince’s death. “The first episode is a sort of mourning and figuring out what we do next,” she said. “This season, you get to see the characters rebuild and grow into different people. We have some amazing guest stars that are on for this season, and this might be my favorite season yet.”

Diane Farr is no stranger to the firehouse, seeing as she she also wielded a firehose as Laura Miles on Rescue Me (2004–2005). Other notable credits include Numb3rs (2005–2008), Californication (2009), and Splitting Up Together (2018–2019).

Farr returns as Cal Fire division chief Sharon Leone, who also happens to be Bode’s mom and Vince’s widow. Sharon and Vince’s relationship was central to the series, and it’s clear his death will leave a void that changes everything for her.

Leven Rambin has been lighting up screens since she was a teen, earning Daytime Emmys in 2006 and 2007 for playing half-sisters Lily and Ava on All My Children (2004–2010).

She went on to play Glimmer in The Hunger Games (2012), McSteamy’s daughter on Grey’s Anatomy (2009–2010), and Athena Bezzerides in the second season of True Detective (2015).

Rambin joined Fire Country during its third season as Audrey James, a tenacious ex-con and Cal Fire firefighter. Sparks flew between Audrey and Bode, and it’s likely things will heat up between them in the upcoming episodes.

“Audrey has been such a fun character for the show,” Thieriot told Parade in 2024. “She adds such a different presence in the fire station and in Bode’s life. For someone who’s had a hard time fitting in a lot of places, it really feels like she fits in. I think the fun thing is that she and Bode have lived so many of the same life experiences that most people don’t go through. And their ability to relate to one another and really see each other is unique and special.”

Constance Zimmer has long been a familiar face on TV, first rising to fame as movie executive Dana Gordon on Entourage (2005–2011).

She’s since played reporter Janine Skorsky on House of Cards (2013–2018) and the powerhouse attorney Kathleen Gale on Good Trouble (2021–2022). Zimmer also received an Emmy nod for her portrayal of ruthless executive Quinn King on Unreal (2015–2018).

Zimmer returns to Fire Country this season as Renée Hoffman, a globe-trotting lawyer and Vince’s high school girlfriend. Renée first appeared in season 3, helping our heroes expose corruption at Oxalta, a politically-connected chemical company.

