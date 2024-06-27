Fans splurge on resale tickets as Taylor Swift tours Europe

[Source: Reuters]

Some ticket resellers are looking to make a quick buck as American popstar Taylor Swift performs more than 40 shows in 18 cities across Europe this summer.

The singer’s billion-dollar Eras tour has also led to price hikes in the hospitality industry as “swifties” from North America flock to Europe where tickets could cost as much as 80% less due to stricter consumer protection laws.

The high demand had thousands of fans scrambling to secure tickets, leaving many disappointed as venues were sold out within minutes.

Those who missed out now rely on ticket resale platforms, where prices can reach multiple times the face value, despite many countries regulating secondary market ticket sales to root out unfair practices.

Here are the upcoming European concerts and how much tickets cost in each city.