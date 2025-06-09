Entertainment

Fan violently pulls Billie Eilish into crowd during Miami concert

NDTV

October 16, 2025 2:12 pm

[Source: NDTV]

Billie Eilish was nearly pulled into the crowd after being violently grabbed by a fan during her concert at the Kaseya Centre in Miami.

A viral video from the event shows Billie Eilish stepping off the stage to greet fans and exchange high-fives when someone suddenly grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into the audience.

The force caused Eilish to lose balance and fall back against the barricade before security personnel quickly intervened and helped her up.

She appeared uninjured but continued walking without further interaction with fans.

Another overhead video of the incident shows a fan being shoved and falling backwards through the crowd, followed by another individual who appears to be confronting them.

In a statement to NBC News, the Miami Police Department confirmed that the person responsible “was ejected from the Kaseya Centre” following the incident, adding that there are currently no criminal charges pending. Representatives for Billie Eilish have not yet commented on the matter.

Eilish has previously spoken about inappropriate fan behaviour at concerts. In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she discussed the growing trend of concertgoers throwing objects on stage, saying she had “been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years.”

 

