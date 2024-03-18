Ed Sheeran: Fans in Mumbai thrilled as star sings in Punjabi

[Source: BBC]

Ed Sheeran has sung in Punjabi for the first time during his concert in Mumbai, leaving fans stunned and setting social media ablaze.

During the show on Saturday night, the English superstar invited the Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh to perform with him on stage.

Crowds went wild when the duo gave a rendition of Dosanjh’s hit track Lover in Punjabi.

On Instagram, one fan said it was “the crossover we never knew we needed”.

Another said: “I think I have seen history in the making,” while a third said Sheeran’s Punjabi was “perfect”.

After wrapping the performance, both artists posted a clip from the performance from their Instagram handles.

The Shape Of You singer wrote: “Got to bring out Diljit Dosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!”

Meanwhile, Dosanjh shared the video with the caption: “Brother singing in Panjabi for the first time.”

In the comments section, celebrities also expressed their excitement at the collaboration, with the actor Varun Dhawan simply writing: “Global domination.”

Dosanjh, 40, is a huge star with fans in India and around the world.

It’s not the first time he’s paired up with a Western star in Punjabi. Last year, he dropped a song called Hass Hass, which he worked on in collaboration with Cheap Thrills singer Sia.

Fans were quick to heap praise on Dosanjh for getting another big name to sing in the Indian language.

“First Sia, now Ed, Diljit gonna make everyone sing in Punjabi,” wrote one on Instagram.

“Hats off to Diljit,” wrote another. “This man has literally blow up Punjabi music scene making other artists [sing] in Punjabi.”

Sheeran is one of the biggest stars on the planet, with multiple hits under his belt. He released his latest album Autumn Variations last September.

His Mumbai concert was part of his Asia and Europe Tour.