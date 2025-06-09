Dr Heavenly Kimes runs for Georgia office

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes has plans to improve more than your smile.

The Bravolebrity and cosmetic dentist plans to enter the race for Georgia state representative in the Peach State’s District 93, she tells PEOPLE.

“I’m not a career politician,” said Kimes, a Democrat. “I’m a mom, a doctor, a business owner — and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in. I’m running to serve, and I’m ready to work.”

Kimes will kick off her campaign at a Tuesday event outside the state capitol in downtown Atlanta.

On Instagram, she advertised that people should “come meet the cast of Married to Medicine, plus surprise guests from Love & Hip Hop, The Real Housewives of [Atlanta], and more.”

She encouraged prospective voters to “take pictures, wave signs, and be the first to hear the big news.”

Lending her campaign more star power, Kimes’ Married to Medicine costar Quad Webb will manage her campaign.

The candidate has explained that the causes important to her include access to healthcare, education reform, small business support, and economic prosperity.

“I’ve spent my life helping people build confidence, start businesses, and take control of their futures,” Kimes, 54, said. “Now I’m bringing that same passion to the State Capitol. District 93 deserves someone who’s not just talking, but doing.”

She added, “Our people deserve real representation, someone who understands both the struggles and the solutions.”

Kimes has been a regular cast member on Married to Medicine, which depicts the lives of women who are either doctors or the partners of doctors, since its second season premiered in 2014. She’s married to Dr. Damon Kimes, whom she wed in 1997, after they met in medical school.

What’s not clear is if she’ll be part of the upcoming season of the reality series. It was announced in May that it had been renewed.

