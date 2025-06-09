David Attenborough, 99, breaks record as oldest Daytime Emmy winner

[Source: AP]

Paul Telfer of “Days of Our Lives” and Nancy Lee Grahn of “General Hospital” won lead acting honors at the Daytime Emmys on Friday, with ABC’s “General Hospital” claiming six trophies in the major categories, including drama series.

Sir David Attenborough broke Dick Van Dyke’s record for oldest Daytime Emmy winner, taking the trophy for daytime personality, non-daily as host of Netflix’s “Secret Lives of Orangutans.”

Attenborough, who is 99, wasn’t on hand. The Brit’s career as a writer, host and narrator spans eight decades.

Van Dyke was 98 when he won as guest performer in a daytime drama series for “Days of Our Lives” in 2024.

Telfer, a 45-year-old native of Scotland, plays Xander Kiriakis on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives,” which he first joined in 2015.

“My mom always loved soaps and she loved villains,” he said. “She’s been gone for over 20 years, and so to win this on a soap opera playing the villain is really amazing. Thanks, Mom.”

Grahn earned her third career trophy at the 52nd annual awards, having played Alexis Davis on “General Hospital” since 1996.

She regularly uses her platform to speak out on political matters, and she carried a silver clutch that she had hand-lettered with the words “Democracy dies in silence.”

“Our democracy is worth fighting for, the people in it are worth caring about, and whether you have a platform or not, now is the time, guys, to show up, stand up, speak up for human decency, for democracy,” she said, shouting, “Stand up!” multiple times to the audience.

Jonathan Jackson of “General Hospital” and first-time nominee Susan Walters of “The Young and the Restless” won supporting acting honors.

Jackson accepted the trophy for playing Lucky Spencer, a role he originated in 1993 and has played on and off ever since.

“General Hospital” also claimed trophies for Alley Mills as guest performer in a daytime drama and its writing and directing teams.

