Court orders removal of AI-misused links

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has secured a major legal victory as the Delhi High Court granted him interim protection against the unauthorised use of his name, likeness, and voice through AI-generated and deepfake content.

The court directed the immediate removal of several objectionable URLs and online listings that used the actor’s identity for commercial gain without consent.

The ruling highlights the growing urgency around personality rights in India, especially with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence tools that can digitally replicate a celebrity’s appearance or voice.

For Hrithik, who is among the country’s most recognisable faces, the case represents a firm stand against the misuse of AI technology for monetisation and misinformation.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, while delivering the order, clarified that fan clubs or appreciation pages cannot be taken down indiscriminately at this stage.

The court stated that “fan clubs cannot be taken down at the ex parte stage,” and instead instructed specific URLs and e-commerce listings violating Hrithik’s personality rights to be taken down.

The matter has now been scheduled for its next hearing on March 27, 2026, where the court is expected to consider a broader injunction.

In its observations, the court noted that the unauthorised use of a celebrity’s persona—whether through merchandise, AI-manipulated images, deepfake videos, or voice simulations—amounts to a violation of their publicity and personality rights.

The court’s stance reinforces that digital likenesses, when used without approval, could harm both reputation and public trust.

Hrithik’s move comes amid a rising wave of similar petitions from prominent industry figures including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kumar Sanu, and Akkineni Nagarjuna, all seeking legal safeguards against AI misuse and digital impersonation.

Earlier this year, the court had also directed Meta and Google to justify delays in removing morphed videos and false advertisements using celebrity identities.

Significantly, Hrithik’s case also draws attention to the fine balance between fan engagement and digital rights protection, as the court avoided a blanket takedown of genuine fan content.

As the proceedings continue, Hrithik’s legal team is likely to pursue a comprehensive interim injunction to further restrict the use of his image, voice, or name in unauthorised content.

Industry observers suggest this verdict could serve as a benchmark ruling for Indian celebrities battling the AI deepfake crisis, redefining how identity and intellectual property are safeguarded in the entertainment world’s digital future.

