Coolie takes a lead of Rs. 70 crores over War 2 at the worldwide box office

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Rajinikanth is in a league of his own. As of his Independence Day release, Coolie has taken a lead of Rs. 70 crore over the Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. led War 2 at the worldwide box office.

As the film has a day and a half left for release, Coolie has recorded an extraordinary advance booking of Rs. 85 crores at the worldwide box office and is fast racing towards the Rs. 100 crore mark with advance booking alone.

The film is rewriting all box office records, and creating new ones, that will be undefeated for years to come, also leaving behind the combo of Hrithik and NTR by a big margin.

On the other hand, the YRF Spy Universe film War 2 has collected Rs. 15 crores advance at the worldwide box office, trailing Coolie by a margin of Rs. 70 crores.

The advance alone ensures that Coolie will be the winner against War 2 at the worldwide box office, as it is too big a gap to fill for Hrithik and NTR Jr. led action film.

The real game begins once both films release on Thursday, as right word of mouth could also help War 2 put up good results at the box office, despite a relatively slow start.

The Hindi advance of War 2 is just about average at the moment, and the hopes are pinned on the Telugu advance to get the cash registers ringing and bring in good news for War 2.

The Telugu advance of War 2 opens today!

