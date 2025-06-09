Charlie Puth and wife announce first child in 'Changes' video

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Puth (formerly Brooke Sansone), have announced some very wonderful changes to their family.

The couple, who married last September, revealed that they’re expecting their first child toward the end of Puth’s video for his brand-new single, “Changes.” The claymation-infused visual features an extra-sweet moment in which they share a smile as they press their hands to her stomach.

Their pregnancy announcement matches perfectly with the track’s lyrics, which see the 33-year-old singer-songwriter reflecting on how his perspective on life has shifted in recent years. “There’s been some changes / in our lives,” he sings. “I can feel the distance / Space and time / Made everything different / Day and night / Everything has changed now / Don’t know why.”

Article continues after advertisement

Before the song’s release, Puth hinted on Instagram that the single would help “bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now.” He added, “You will soon know why…”

News of the couple’s pregnancy comes just over a year after the pop star revealed they tied the knot after two years of dating.

“I love you, Brooke… I always have. With you I am my very best,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I promise I’ll love you everyday [sic] in this life, and even more when we move on to our next, Brooke Ashley Sansone, and now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you.”

“Changes” is Puth’s first single off his upcoming fourth studio album, Whatever’s Clever, which will be released on March 6 of next year. It will arrive almost four years after his third, self-titled album, which he described as “a story that I was ‘living through'” in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“All of what you hear on this album is parallel to my personality,” he said at the time. “Somebody told me that those born in December avoid conflict at all costs, and I just want people, at the end of the day, to be harmonious and happy. Even though I was going through the most gut-wrenching time and thought my life was ending, when I wrote ‘That’s Hilarious’ I managed to fit in a little ‘ha ha ha’ because it’s not all that serious.”

He continued, “And I would hope people who listen to this album know I do go through the same feelings and that I’m able to get myself through them, just like they’re able to get themselves through them.”

Whatever’s Clever drops on March 6, 2026. Watch the “Changes” music video — and the couple’s big announcement — above.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.