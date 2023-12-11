Chanel's Manchester fashion show draws celebrities and protesters

Models present creations at the Chanel Metiers d'Art runway show [Source: Reuters]

French luxury label Chanel took its annual Metiers d’Art runway show to a rainy northern England street late last week where an international fashion crowd viewed a special collection highlighting the brand’s craftwork.

Guests including actors Tilda Swinton, Hugh Grant and Kristen Stewart, model Alexa Chung and British rapper Aitch gathered on a stretch of Manchester’s Thomas Street under a transparent canopy, where they snacked on mulled cider and mini cheese toasties as pro-Palestinian protesters chanted.

Music soon drowned out the protest chants and models with 1960s-inspired hairdos marched down the pavement in girly renditions of the label’s signature tweed ensembles in bright pink, orange and green, with low-heeled Mary Jane shoes.

The annual event showcases lace, embroidery and other crafts produced at Chanel’s complex of speciality workshops on the northern outskirts of Paris.

Chanel on Friday will release a film for the collection by Sofia Coppola featuring images by British photographer Jamie Hawkesworth and music by New Order.

Manchester’s link to fashion dates to the 18th century when it was the centre of Britain’s textile industry. The city is known for its contributions to British pop culture, sports and fashion.