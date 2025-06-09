Chad Michael Murray recalls major health scare at 15 that led him to pursue acting

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The “One Tree Hill” alum says he lost 50 percent of his blood during a two-month hospital stay when he was 15 after his intestines became twisted.

Chad Michael Murray’s journey to acting began with a frightening trip to the hospital.

The One Tree Hill alum recently opened up about the traumatic incident, recalling the near-death experience that pushed him to finally follow his Hollywood dreams.

“I was 15 and my intestines was twisted and I was hospitalized for two and a half months,” Murray said during a visit to the Great Company podcast. “It was a lot. We had surgery, I had internal bleeding, I lost 50 percent of my blood. I was on my deathbed.”

The actor added that he was in and out of consciousness while receiving treatment, but at one point he woke to find his father and a priest standing at the foot of his bed “talking about last rites.” Thankfully, a blood transfusion performed by one of his nurses, Sandy, prevented the worst.

“It saved my life,” Murray said. “Regardless, you’re in there for two months and my organs shut down because you have blood all coagulated around them, and they had to wait till everything [healed more]… I had to have a second surgery to clean everything up.”

Murray noted that the health scare ultimately brought him closer to his faith and his family — especially his father, a single parent raising Murray and his five siblings. The incident also served as a catalyst for Murray to start his career after he made a connection with his other nurse, a model named Alana, during his prolonged hospital stay.

“Alana says to me, ‘Oh gosh, you should model,'” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to model. I want to be an actor. Like, I love film and television. I want to give this gift to other people.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, you can segue from modeling into acting. Look, when you get out, I’m hooking you up with this modeling company I know.’ And she meant it.”

Alana was true to her word, and from there Murray booked several modeling gigs and eventually met an agent who encouraged him to go to Los Angeles for a week and audition. Among his earliest gigs was a recurring role on Gilmore Girls and another on Dawson’s Creek.

Before leading his own teen drama for several seasons with the CW’s One Tree Hill, Murray was cast as the love interest in the 2003 Disney comedy Freaky Friday, starring opposite Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Its critical and box office success helped spawn a sequel, Freakier Friday, which hit theaters this weekend.

